Anna Cecilia (Cecie) Noll Anna Cecilia (Cecie) Noll passed away on Tuesday, June 18 in Tacoma, Washington after a 20 Year contest with cancer.She was preceded in death by her father, Louis Richard (Dick) Noll of Falls Church, Virginia; her beloved grandparents, Jim and Mary Noll of York, Pennsylvania and Hosea and Cuba Curtice of Fairfax, Virginia; numerous cherished aunts and uncles and two younger cousins, Robert Curtice and Mary Anne Meads.She was born on July 22, 1950 in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, the eldest of 7 children.She is survived by a large and loving extended family including her mother, Barbara C. Noll of Fairfax, Virginia, her aunt Susan Henderson Ensall, 12 first cousins and their precious families, sister Elaine and Walter Shorter of Herndon, Virginia,sisters Patricia of Flint Hill, Virginia and Mary Margaret of Ossening, New York, brothers Steve of Blacksburg, Virginia, Christopher and Alison of Vienna, Virginia, and Matthew of Denver, Colorado. Her nephews and nieces, William and Emily, Corey, Shevawn and Wallace, Sean and Casey, Montana, Kayla and John and great nephews and nieces Ava, Ian, Avery and Cole have been a source of great joy to her throughout their lives. Cecie was raised inNorthern Virginia and received a qualityprimary and secondary education from the selfless and dedicated Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary at St. JamesParish school in Falls Church and Bishop O'Connell Catholic High School, Class of '68, in Arlington. She continued her higher education at East Carolina University then went on to acquire her Bachelor's degree in psychology at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. After a stint in the working world she went on to earn a Master's degree at George Washington University in Washington D.C. and began a career in art curatorship which eventually led to Tacoma in the beautiful Pacific Northwest where she has lived, worked and enjoyed the natural splendor for over 20 years. In her time in Tacoma she developed deep and steadfast friendships which were greatly in evidence with the kindness, love and support shown her and our family throughout the difficult period leading up to her passing. We are grateful to the Doctors, nurses, volunteers and other medical professionals at the Franciscan health and hospice centers who endeavored to relieve her of suffering over the course of her illness.Cecie, in closing, was a strong and principled Woman who did not shy away from stating and defending her boundless belief ina progressive, just and humane world. She did her best to bring such a world about and will be held close in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Her ashes will be interred in the Trivette Family Cemetery near Blacksburg in Virginia's Allegheny Highlands. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com . Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary