Anna Marie Robbins Anna Marie Robbins, maiden name Blaum, was born October 5, 1935. Anna passed peacefully on July 14, 2020 at her family home. She grew up in the small German village of Enkenback-Alsenborn. Her adventurous spirit lead to many trips as a young woman to the United States, where she eventually immigrated. Her passion for learning drew her to data processing in the early 1960's. She was extremely proud of her accomplishment and carried her certificate of completion in her wallet. Anna's passions included family, friends, gardening, and animals. Anna loved her family, especially her beloved Bichon, Boggy. Despite her strict demeanor, she was often seen dining with Boggy at the kitchen table where the two shared meals together. Anna was an active member of the local German club and enjoyed the camaraderie of the many social gatherings she attended. She developed close relationships with many of her clients from her house cleaning business due to her meticulous attention to detail. Anna spent many hours tending to her yard and flowers as a labor of love. Anna is survived by her children Angelika Budnick, Jessica Jones, John Robbins Jr, Cindy Schlenker, her eight grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren. Anna gravitated to any baby she saw and would instantly transform into the Oma everyone loved. The family is planning a private service. The family asks in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the local humane society in her name.



