Anna Teressa Lofgren

Anna Teressa Lofgren Obituary
Anna Teressa Lofgren God gave her life on sept. 4, 1931, God took her back July 19, 2019. She came to America as a U.S. Army Wife in 1961. Later Moving to Lakewood in 1972. Anna became widowed in 1974. She proudly became a US citizen July 4, 1996. She was preceded in death by both Parents and brother in Germany. Along with son Nobert Fuetterer of Tacoma. She was survived by her husband Jerry of 32 loving years. Sons; Harold Fuetterer (Maryit), Rienhold (waltrod), 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchild in Germany. Grandsons; Norbert Jr. and Juan Fuetterer, great granddaughter; Kam Fuetterer, along with many extended family and friends of the U.S. There will be a graveside ceremony at Calvary Cemetery in Lakewood, WA on September 3, 2019 at 11am.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 26, 2019
