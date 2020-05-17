AnnaMargaret Anderson
AnnaMargaret aka Margaret L. Collins Anderson (06/23/1937 - 04/03/2020) AnnaMargaret was born in Minot, ND on June 23, 1937. However, she grew up mainly in Tacoma, WA. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1955. She left Tacoma in 1959. Margaret married Verne Anderson on April 30, 1964. They had one child, Kent. They lived in: Southern California, Sacramento, and Reno. Margaret was an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority for many years. Margaret was preceded in death by her: mother, husband, one sister, one niece, and one nephew. She is survived by her: son, Kent Anderson; daughter-in-law, Katrina Ellman; sister Virginia Williams, brother Lee Collins, sister Judy (Wayne) Morgan; nine nieces; two nephews; and several other relatives. For the complete obituary, see: https://www.sunsethills.cc/m/obituaries/Margaret-Collins-Anderson/Memories

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 17, 2020.
