Anne Maye Anne Maye, age 89 of Sumner, WA, passed away on January 30, 2020. Anne was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. She met her husband of 52 years, Jim Maye at a church dance and that's when their story began. In 1959 Anne and Jim left Brooklyn with two of their four children in tow, for Klickitat, Washington, when Jim became employed by St. Regis Paper Company. After a promotion for Jim, they landed in Lakewood Washington. Family was Anne's passion. In 1967 Jim became medically disabled and could not return to work. Anne was determined to care for him and support her four children and she did, with grace and resolve. She began working for St. Anne's Home and then Faith Home for Girls. Eventually she made the decision to go back to school and get her certificate in Bookkeeping. She was hired by St. Francis Cabrini as the Bookkeeper for both the school and parish and was employed there for 22 years. Anne is survived by her sons, Michael Maye, Brendan (Jodi) Maye and daughter, Maura Maye. Grandchildren, Thomas, Michael (Iris), Kelsey, Clare, Irene and great grandson Ronan. Her son Timothy and husband Jim proceeded her in death. Her family wants to thank all of those who cared for her during her illness and good friends throughout her life Particularly these special people, Singh Lee, Sargent Daugherty, Red the Cop, Willie Schnabel, Vinnie McMann, Regina Drescher, Edith Logan Beecher, RoseMary Mallon and Regina Horisky. Funeral services will be held on February 21 st at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Andrew Catholic Church, 1401 Valley Ave E, Sumner. Reception will immediately follow the service at Mama Stortini's, 3207 East Main Ave, Puyallup, WA 98372. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you bring a donation for the St. Andrew's Food Bank.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 16, 2020