Anne Olivia Whitely Obituary
Anne Olivia Whitley Anne Olivia Whitley, 89, of Tacoma passed away March 10, 2019. Born June 4, 1929 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Anne was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to parents Kristoffer (Chris) and Laura Haarsager. Her family moved to the family farm in North Dakota during the Depression Years. During her high school years the family moved to Milton, Washington. She attended and graduated Fife High School in 1947. After high school, Anne continued her education at Tacoma General Hospital Nursing Program where she graduated as a nurse in 1950. She married Grant Edward Whitley in 1953. Shortly after her marriage, she stopped nursing and dedicated her life to caring for 5 children, 14 grandchildren, and 11 great- grandchildren. She was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and participated in the quilting program, women's circle, and altar guild. Anne could be found frequently in her yard working with her flowers, rhododendrons, and her garden. She attended as many sporting, music, and school events of the grandchildren as she could. She was preceded in death by her husband, Grant Edward Whitley; brother, Carsten Haarsager; grandson, Christopher Whitley. She is survived by her children, Barbara (Gary) Dildine, Chris (Gail) Whitley, Grant (Judy) Whitley, Sandra (Warren) Merriman, Karen Stratford: 13 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 15at 2pm at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 101 East 38th Street, Tacoma, Washington. Arrangements by Mountain View Funeral home.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 13, 2019
