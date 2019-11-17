|
Anne Truxal Anne Truxal died on October 18, 2019 in Tacoma, WA. She was 101 years old. She was born Anna Pecora in Salamanca, NY on March 16, 1918 the daughter of Sabastiano Pecora and Grasia Spano. She attended St. Patricks in Salamanca and went to business school in Buffalo, NY. She married Robert Truxal in 1951 and thereafter moved to Punxsutawney, PA. Robert Truxal was the chief train dispatcher for the B&O Railroad at the Punxsutawney Rikers yard. Anne worked for decades at Gay Associates in Punxsutawney as an underwriter and later as executive assistant for the Punxsutawney Redevelopment Authority. In later years she ran her own business in the west end as Anne Truxal Insurance. She was a long time member of the Punxsutawney Golf and Country club. Anne started living with her son Dr. Anthony Truxal and Lynnette Truxal in Tacoma, WA in 2007. She is survived by her son Dr. Anthoy Truxal. Family and friends are invited to her celebration of life at the Tacoma Golf and Country CLub on November 30 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 17, 2019