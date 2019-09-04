|
|
Anneliese Platzer Nobles Anneliese went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2019 at the age of 40 after a courageous 15 month battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born March 27, 1979 in Tacoma, graduated from Clover Park H.S. in 1997, PLU in 2001 and Lewis and Clark College (magna cum laude) in 2004 with a Master's in School Counseling. She married the love of her life William Nobles in 2006. Anneliese was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was a dedicated and well-respected head counselor at Mt. Tahoma H.S. for 15 years. Anneliese's passion for life was evident in everything she did. She was a thoughtful, caring person who loved to travel, scrapbook, spend time with family and friends, cheer on the Seahawks and go wine tasting. She was passionate about learning and helping others. She fought cancer with courage and grace. Even in the most trying times, her faith never faltered and she considered herself blessed. Anneliese is survived by her parents, KC and Wendy Platzer, husband William, children Jayden (16) and Xavier (11), siblings Sara Banks and Sam (Maria) Platzer, and many adoring aunts, uncles cousins, nieces and nephew. She will be greatly missed and forever loved. A memorial service will be held September 7 at 2:00 pm at Christ Lutheran Church with a reception to follow. Special thanks to Dr. Senecal and the caring staff at NW Medical Specialties. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a college fund for Jayden and Xavier at Christ Lutheran Church 8211 112th St. SW Lakewood, WA 98498.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 4, 2019