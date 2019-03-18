|
|
Annette LeClair Annette Trudy LeClair went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, friend and will be greatly missed by many. She was born to Minne and Trudy Van der Hoek on January 17, 1966 in Pomona, California and graduated from Tacoma Baptist High School. On June 10, 1989, Annette married the love of her life, Joseph LeClair. They settled in Sumner before moving to Mount Vernon in 2000. She is survived by her father Minne, husband Joe, sons Michael (Heather), Simon, Thomas, daughter Juliana, granddaughters Emma, Katherine, Krista, Jennifer, and brothers Hans (Tieneke) and Wiebe (Johnna). A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 20th at 1:00pm at Mount Vernon First Christian Reformed Church. Memorials may be given to Mount Vernon Christian School - 820 W. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 18, 2019