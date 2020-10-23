1/
Annette Lopez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annette Lopez
October 14, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - On October 14, 2020, at the young age of 55 years, Annette Lopez was called home to be with the Lord and her mother. Annette is survived by her husband Jesse, their children Steven, Coco and Kevin; stepchildren Cynthia, David, Derek and 7 grandchildren; her father Dallas Hanners; brother Dwight Hanners; sister Rebecca Becken, brother-in-law Bob, and nephew Charles Gregory.
Annette grew up in Tacoma. She met Jesse at Tacoma General, where they both worked. They had a mutual love of family, music, and animals. Her greatest passion was her family. She and Jesse built a life where their children were at the center of everything they did. Annette fought cancer to the end to have more time with her family. Her courage was an inspiration.
There will be no Memorial Service per Annette's wishes, but a Celebration of Life will take place at a much later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved