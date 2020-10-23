Annette Lopez

October 14, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - On October 14, 2020, at the young age of 55 years, Annette Lopez was called home to be with the Lord and her mother. Annette is survived by her husband Jesse, their children Steven, Coco and Kevin; stepchildren Cynthia, David, Derek and 7 grandchildren; her father Dallas Hanners; brother Dwight Hanners; sister Rebecca Becken, brother-in-law Bob, and nephew Charles Gregory.

Annette grew up in Tacoma. She met Jesse at Tacoma General, where they both worked. They had a mutual love of family, music, and animals. Her greatest passion was her family. She and Jesse built a life where their children were at the center of everything they did. Annette fought cancer to the end to have more time with her family. Her courage was an inspiration.

There will be no Memorial Service per Annette's wishes, but a Celebration of Life will take place at a much later date.





