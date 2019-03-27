Annette Williams Annette Williams, 84, died peacefully of Alzheimer's Disease on March 23, 2019 at her daughter's home. She was born May 30, 1935 in Gillette, Wyoming. In 1941 her family moved to Woodinville, Washington and Annette attended grade school and high school in Bothell, Washington. Annette attended the University of Washington and had a roommate in the women's dormitory named Marge Williams. Marge introduced Annette to her brother, Rod, and Annette and Rod soon fell in love and were married. They lived a happy life for the next 64 years in Tacoma, Washington. Annette was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Wilma Watt, and by her brother Jim (Angie) and infant son Douglas Watt Williams. She is survived by her husband, Rod, and by her sister Katherine Baugh (Gordon) and by her brother Bill Watt (Jan). She is also survived by three children, son Jeff (Julie) and daughters Kathy (Don) and Carol (Peter), and by seven grandchildren (Ryan, Erica, Colin, Austin, Laura, Claire and Joel) and many beloved nieces and nephews. Annette was a wonderful home maker her entire life. Her cooking, gardening and sewing were outstanding. She and Rod were hard working volunteers for St. Luke's Memorial Episcopal Church for many years. The family would like to thank Multicare Hospice for their fine care of Annette. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2 pm at St. Luke's Memorial Episcopal Church, 3615 N. Gove St., Tacoma, WA with a reception following in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Luke's Discretionary Fund would be appreciated.

