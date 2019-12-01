Home

Anni Marie Brown Obituary
Anni Marie Brown 08/09/1925-11/24/2019 She is survived by three children; sons, Francis and Matthias, daughter Stefanie; 17 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed but remains always in our hearts. Viewing will be held on December 6 at 9 am with Funeral Service to begin at 11 am at the Lakewood Chapel - Edwards Memorial, 11020 S. Tacoma Way, Lakewood, WA 98499. Graveside Service to follow at New Tacoma Cemetery, 9221 Chambers Creek Road, Tacoma, WA 98467. For full celebration of her life and to sign the online guestbook, visit: www.pipermorleymellingerfh.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 1, 2019
