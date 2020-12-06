Annie Conant

September 9, 1952 - November 22, 2020

Traverse City, Michigan - Annie Toshiko Conant, 68, was born on September 9, 1952, and passed peacefully on November 22, 2020, in her home in Traverse City, MI, following a brief, but brave battle with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her parents, Rocky and Sumiko Iwamura, her brother, Nathan Iwamura, his wife, Claire, and nephew, Vincent, her aunts Florence Aoki, Elaine Shinagawa, Thelma Yamada, and Chieko Iwamura, and her uncle Noriuchi Iwamura, all of HI; her stepsons, Sean and Seth Conant, of WA; and her soul-mate, Monty Neal, of Traverse City, MI. She was preceded in passing by her husband, Colin Conant, of Gig Harbor, WA. Cremation was handled by Cremation Services North, in Traverse City, MI, where Annie lived her final three years. Readers are encouraged to read significantly more details on Facebook or at: monty_neal@yahoo.com.

Annie was born in Lahaina, HI, on the island of Maui. Born with proud plantation, neighborhood Hongwanji, and Pidgin roots, she demonstrated throughout her life it doesn't matter where you start, rather, where you get, and what you accomplish along the way; and it is not so much what you gather in life, but who you gather.

When Annie retired, she returned to Maui to assist her families, enjoy being with her young nephew, Vincent, and rekindle childhood friendships and memories. It was there on Maui, where Annie met Monty. When he retired in 2018 from the St. of HI, they decided to move to Traverse where he owned a home.

Annie has left us the gift of having a better place in which to better live our lives; we pray and trust she has, herself, found a better place to rest in peace, after all the hard work that was the mosaic of her life. We thank YOU, Annie, for generously filling our memories; we are so very fortunate you have graced our lives. We honor you, Annie, with our love, metta, and Aloha, forever.





