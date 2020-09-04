Mother Annie Lee Richardson Mother Annie Richardson, 102, of Tacoma, Washington passed away September 1, 2020. Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on March 13, 1918, she was the second oldest of 10 siblings. Married to Gussie Richardson (deceased) for 48 years, they had eight children, 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Viewing will be Sunday, September 6 from 10-6:00 pm at the New Tacoma Funeral Home. Home Going Celebration will be held on Tuesday, September 8 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Christ Temple Church. Please visit New Tacoma guestbook to share memories or remarks www.newtacoma.com
.