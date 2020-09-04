1/1
Mother Annie Lee Richardson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mother Annie Lee Richardson Mother Annie Richardson, 102, of Tacoma, Washington passed away September 1, 2020. Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on March 13, 1918, she was the second oldest of 10 siblings. Married to Gussie Richardson (deceased) for 48 years, they had eight children, 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Viewing will be Sunday, September 6 from 10-6:00 pm at the New Tacoma Funeral Home. Home Going Celebration will be held on Tuesday, September 8 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Christ Temple Church. Please visit New Tacoma guestbook to share memories or remarks www.newtacoma.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
NEW TACOMA FUNERAL HOME
9212 CHAMBERS CREEK RD W
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98467
(253) 564-1311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NEW TACOMA FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved