Anthony Petrella Anthony (Tony) was born in Providence, Rhode Island. His wife Irma preceded him in death. His leaves two sisters, Mary and Rachael of Rhode Island and many nieces and nephews. He served in three wars and retired from the Army and then worked at the post office, retiring from there. He and Irma traveled the world. He was independent until the last day. He loved to go to the casinos. His family will miss him so much, he was a great man and super Uncle. Fir Lane Memorial Park, May 18 at 1pm
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 12, 2019