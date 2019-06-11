Anton "Tony" Rufener October 12, 1929 - June 6, 2019 Tony was born October 12, 1929 and raised in Frick (Canton Aargau) Switzerland. While growing up, Tony learned the trade of being a "blacksmith" from his father and served with the Swiss Military. In 1949 Tony, along with his mother, immigrated to the U.S. In 1950, Tony met his future bride Bertha through the Swiss community that was established in Tacoma. On September 27, 1952, they were the first couple to be wed under the St. Francis Cabrini Parish name, but due to the church not yet being complete, they celebrated their wedding at Visitation Church in South Tacoma. Soon after Tony was called for service in the U.S. Army's 10th Division. This took him and his new bride back to Europe. While stationed in Germany the couple welcomed their first child, Karl. After his Honorable Service, the couple moved back to Tacoma and Tony started working with Flett Dairy Farms as a Maintenance Engineer. He worked there until his retirement in 1989. Tony built the family home in Lakewood alongside Bertha's family members. Eventually the family grew with the additions of Mark and Ruth Ann, thus the Swiss roots were firmly planted! Living near immediate family, traditions were strong and passed onto the next generations. Tony was a longtime Swiss Club member and held several positions on the boards of the Tacoma Swiss Sportsman's Club and the Swiss Men's Society. With his heritage, Tony provided an abundance of knowledge and experience to the membership, thus helping establish tradition among the members. Tony was a staple for the Wednesday work parties at the Swiss Park. Members would help clean and maintain the grounds and structures. After work was completed the traditional Swiss card game of Jass was played, increasing the bonds of the membership. Tony is survived by his wife Bertha, sisters Martha and Irma, children Karl (Lorna), Mark (Susan), Ruth Ann (Russ), grandchildren Kurt (Michelle), Gregory (Christina) and great-grandchildren Chloe, Mia and Layla. Tony's love for Bertha and his family will always remain! On June 6, 2019, Tony had another calling. This was from the heavenly father asking Tony to join him in Heaven. Tony answered the call. Tony will be truly missed by his wife, children, family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made in Tony's name to either Swiss Club or a . A Catholic Mass to celebrate Tony's life will be on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00 at the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Sumner. The rosary will be at 10:30, prior to mass. A reception at the Swiss Park in Bonney Lake will immediately follow mass. Service directed by Weeks' Funeral Home in Buckley. Please sign the online guest book at www.weeksfuneralhomes.com

