Antonia "Toni" Marie Mazzuca Ohnstad April 10, 1957-Sept. 24, 2019 On Tuesday, September 24, 2019, Antonia (Toni) Marie Mazzuca Ohnstad, Mother, Proud Daughter, Sister, Auntie, Cousin, Niece & Friend passed away at the age of 62. Toni was born April 10, 1957 in Tacoma, WA. Toni is preceded in death by her Mother Sandra Brydon, Grandparents Julius & Mary Mazzuca & Husband Guy Ohnstad. Toni is survived by her Father Frank Mazzuca, Daughter, Francesca Mazzuca Girven, Guy's children LJ Meadows, Ana Mcollum and 3 Grandbabies whom Toni loved as her own until her death. Sisters Tracy Mazzuca VanderLinda and Kim Mazzuca. Brothers Timothy Shupien, Dean Mazzuca, Nathan Mazzuca. Cousins, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews & Friends! Toni's Remembrance Service will be held on Wednesday, October 16th 12:30 pm at Saint Rita's Church located at 1403 S Ainsworth Ave, Tacoma WA. in the gathering hall located on the side of the Church.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 13, 2019