April Erdelbrock April went to be with her Heavenly Father, and her forever love, Harold, on November 5th 2019. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by a multitude of family. Born on April 16th 1965 in Tacoma, WA as the middle child of Ken and Maureen Davis and graduating from Curtis High School in 1983, April grew up with an older sister, Jil (John Yates) and younger sister Tara (Rick Caliguri) in a cul-de-sac across the street from her unbeknownst future husband, Harold Erdelbrock. They quietly married on January 24rd 1985 in a courthouse, followed by announcing their marriage and having a reception with family and friends. After having two children, Shaylee and Cameron they moved to Castle Rock where they lived the remainder of their lives. Along the way they adopted a son, Kris and raised a niece, Kiley-Faith. April was a stay-at-home mom until she began working as a recess teacher at Longview Christian School while her children were in attendance. Later she became the secretary of Castle Rock Christian Church where she stayed for 15 years before leaving to help become a fulltime caregiver for her grandmother-in-law, husband, granddaughter and god-son. April had the heart of a savior, whether it be for the elderly, someone in need, or the 20+ dogs she rescued over the years. At one point or another, every person who crossed her path was touched by the pillar of strength and child of God she was. We are rejoicing as she is now basking in glory with those who preceded her in death; her husband Harold Erdelbrock, sister Tara Caliguri, brother-in-law Roger Erdelbrock, and all sets of grandparents. She joyfully waits for her parents Ken and Maureen Davis, sister Jil (John Yates, Natalia, Andrew, Cedric, Sonia, Davien, Zack), daughter Shaylee (Michael Anttila, Westynn, Harrow), son Cameron (Aryn), son Kristopher, niece Kiley-Faith Caliguri (Maverick), In-Laws Dale and GleeAnn Erdelbrock, sister-in-law LeAnne Erdelbrock (Teran), niece Lydia Erdelbrock and many uncles, aunts and cousins. A celebration of life will be held November 16th 2019 at Castle Rock Christian Church at 11:00am with potluck to follow. In leu of flowers the family requests donating to your local animal shelter or dog rescue in Aprils name.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 12, 2019