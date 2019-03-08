April Patrice Cornyn April Patrice Cornyn went to be with Jesus on January 8, 2019, after a painful battle with cancer. Born on March 15, 1975 in South Korea, she joined the Cornyn family at the age of 11. She is survived by her parents, Robert and Linda Cornyn; daughters Sabrina and Vanessa Burgos; numerous adopted brothers and sisters. April was a graduate of Puyallup High School and went on to graduate from a beauty school in Idaho. Those who love her will see her in the evening sunset or with the early spring daffodils or among the fluttering butterflies. As we shed a tear in her memory, we also celebrate her amazing life. A memorial will be held at Rainbow Acres, 7807 50th St. E., Fife, at 5:00 p.m. on March 15, 2019 - her birthday! Please sign online guestbook www.tuellmckee.com. Arrangements by Tuell-McKee Funeral Home, 253-272-1414.

