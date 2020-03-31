|
|
April Whitten April Whitten 76, passed away in Enumclaw on March 24th, 2020. A longtime resident of Spokane, she and her husband William "Rocky" Whitten moved to Enumclaw in 1995. She was a homemaker who raised 3 children and when she was in her late 30's went to Eastern Washington University and earned a Bachelor's Degree. She graduated Summa Cum Laude at the age of 41 and went on to work at the Spokane Valley Library until she retired to spend more time with her grandkids. She had many interests and hobbies including; sewing, quilting, reading, gardening, genealogy and decorating. She loved to make everything look beautiful. She had a lifelong dream to travel to Europe and was fortunate enough to be able to do that 3 times. April is survived by her husband of almost 59 years Rocky, sons; Troy (Brigittee) Whitten of Enumclaw and Gregory (Lori) Whitten of South Carolina; daughter Julie (Terry) Linville of Bonney Lake; a brother David and a sister Darrielle; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends. A casual gathering will be held this summer, time and place TBD. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the . Condolences can be sent through the Neptune Society, 3730 S. Pine St. Tacoma, WA 98409.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 31, 2020