|
|
Arch John Drummond 1SG (Ret) Arch John Drummond died at home with his wife by his side in Lakewood, Washington on 11-28-2019 at 73 years of age following a short illness. He was born in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, the only child of William Wade Drummond Jr. And Dorothy Lucile Rowland. He grew up in Gainesville, Florida with his mother. He graduated from PK Yonge High School in 1964 and attended Central Florida Community College in Ocala, Florida before being drafted into the U.S Army in 1967. He served 22 years in the Army. He was an Airborne Ranger (2/75 Battalion), a Drill Sergeant, Recruiter and retired as a 1st Sergeant in 1988. After retirement he worked for Army Non-Appropriated Funds as a Recreation Assistant at the gyms at Ft. Lewis and retired from there in 2007. He loved his family, his dogs, the outdoors, nature, and all kinds of physical fitness. He ran, biked, lifted weights and stayed physically fit his whole life. He missed being with his gym buddies at American Lake VA gym during his illness and grieved that he could not keep up his gym routine and see the guys. He is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Edna; by his sons Arch John Drummond Jr. And Michael Jay Drummond. He is also survived by his Aunt Bobbie Brooks in Kentucky and by many cousins as well as by Edna's many brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews in Ohio, Illinois, and Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by both his parents and all his grandparents and by his dogs Bruno, Big Jake, Little Jake, and Trixie. He is a member of Lakewood Presbyterian Church. Instead of flowers a memoriam donation may be made to the church if you wish. A memorial service with military honors will be held on January 11, 2020 at 2PM at Lakewood Presbyterian Church, 8601 104th St. SW, Lakewood, WA 98498. Remembrances may be shared at www.mountainview.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 15, 2019