Ardath (Boyden) Rock December 31, 1929 September 16, 2020 Ardath Maye (Boyden) Rock, 91, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Robert Rock, who passed away in 2004, and her daughter, Linda Rock, who passed away in 1977. Ardath was born in Monroe, Wash., and was the third child of Esther and Herbert Boyden. She had three siblings Barry Boyden, as well as Vallory Fletcher and Ronald Boyden, who both preceded her in death. Ardath and Bob were married in Alaska. Their careers in the United States Air Force, Ardath as a civil service worker and Bob as an airmen, took them all over the world including tours in Turkey. In 1955, they adopted a daughter, Deborah, and over the next few years had a daughter, Linda and a son, Todd. In 1969 they settled in Puyallup, Wash., where they raised their children and enjoyed entertaining neighbors, family and friends. Ardath took great pride in hosting holiday parties and tending a beautiful garden. In her retirement, she traveled extensively to Europe and Hawaii, and enjoyed spending time hiking and camping. Known affectionately as "Mom Rock" by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she never missed a sporting event, graduation or birthday. The matriarch of the family, she will be dearly missed. She is survived by her brother Barry; daughter, Deborah Russell, and son Todd Rock; grandchildren, Kimberly Owens, Jason Russell, Todd Rock Jr., Jillian Hulings, and Jamie Rock; and many great grandchildren.



