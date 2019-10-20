Home

Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98684
(360) 892-6060
Ardith De Raad Obituary
Ardith De Raad Born in Torrington Wyoming September 19, 1941 and passed away October 13, 2019. Ardith attended school in Morrill Nebraska until 4 th grade when the family moved to Kalispell Montana. She became a Brownie that year, continuing in Girl Scouts to earn the Curved Bar before the family moved to Vancouver Washington her Junior year of high school. Ardith enjoyed getting together with her troop members as they held they held annual get-togethers, especially when they met in Montana. Ardith was active and held many offices, including Student Body Secretary, graduating from Evergreen High School with honors. Ardith was predeceased by her father, Len Gray; mother Thelma Gray (Hildbrand); and husband Gary Ashenbrenner. She leaves her sister, Dorothy Gray (London); children, Shawna LeMott; Brent Manley and his wife Michelle; her grandchildren, Zane and Bridget LeMott; and Payton Manley. A burial ceremony will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens (360-892-6060) in Vancouver Washington; 1101 NE 112 th Ave on October 21 st, 2019, 1pm. Memorial Services will be held at Wayside United Church of Christ (Congregational), 2000 SW Dash Point Road, Federal Way, Washington (253-838-0915). This will be held November 16 th 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to you favorite domestic violence charity in East Pierce County.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 20, 2019
