Arleen M. Minshall Arleen Minshall born November 30, 1929 in Tacoma, WA and passed away peacefully in Shelton, WA on May 29, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Linda Arleen (Richard) Sponberg and her son David Alan (Kay) Minshall. She is also survived by: 15 grandkids, 60 great-grand kids, and 26 great-great grand kids. Services will be held at Mountain View Funeral Home and Memorial park in the Valley Chapel (follow the yellow line) at 1pm; Saturday the 15th. Graveside service to follow. Reception at AMVETS at 3pm; 5717 S Tyler St, Tacoma, 98409. Potluck provided. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 12, 2019