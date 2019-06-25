Arlene Faye Enslow 1930-2019 Faye was born in Wessington South Dakota, winters so harsh you roped your route to the outhouse so you could find your way back. Where mom could always win a nickel betting on Joe Lewis or Roosevelt. Following Pa to the coal mines in Kellogg, she wound up in Richland working at Hanford where she met her husband Fred Enslow and started a family. Most of her kids were born in Richland and Spokane, five kids in diapers at the same time, and pushed her husband through law school. Loaded up the family on a night train to start their lives in Spanaway. Her youngest child Matt was born in Tacoma where Dad worked in the prosecutor's office. A family of eleven kids needs logistics so she bought herself a station wagon and joined the PTA to support the schools. She supported all her kids endeavors whether sports, music and academics. And with Eleven children along came 19 Grand Kids, 24 Great Grand Kids, and 2 Great Great Grand Kids. To run a troupe like that you need to be liberal. Mom was a lifelong Democrat, working voting booths at the grange hall. Putting up signs for local candidates and running caucuses. She believed that this country succeeds when everyone gets a fair shot and to honor human rights. She realized how special America is when she traveled this Wonderful World. Faye traveled the world's far reaches. Moscow's Red Square during the 1989 fall of communism, trekking Tiananmen square and the Great Wall, London's Big Ben, and Notre Dame Cathedral. She cris crossed the lower 48 by car, boated the Rivers in Colombia, and just a few years ago toured Havana Cuba. Mom influenced her children to travel and she was inspired to travel more when us kids would tell our tales. But she would share with anyone her greatest achievement. Raising her kids and following along with her Grandkids gave her the most joy. She wouldn't want to go without a shout out to all her Children: Marcia, Susan, Mark, Joan, Mary, Patty, Theresa, Michelle, Kenny, John, and Matt. Come celebrate Mom's life On Wednesday June 26th at 1pm Fir Lane Funeral Home in Spanaway [email protected]

