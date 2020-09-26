1/1
Arlene Schimetz
1934 - 2020
November 24, 1934 - September 4, 2020
Puyallup, Washington - Arlene June Schimetz (Green) was born to George and Thelma Green on November 24, 1934, in Tacoma Washington. Arlene attended Lincoln High School and obtained her nursing degree from Clover Park. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother.
Arlene is survived by her sister Donna Cross, her children Gene Coleman (Christine), Connie Arney (Gerry), Wayne Coleman (Nancy), Laurie Smith (Todd), Stacy Davis, and Regan Hagemeister. Her grandchildren are Chris Fry, Tony Fry, Jody Coleman, Andy Coleman, Angela Smith, Aaron Coleman, Brad Smith, Jessica Ellwood, Curtis Coleman, Tina Kuboyama, Jennifer Hawkins, Jacob Hagemeister, and great-grandchildren that would bring a smile to her face.
She loved to cook and was known during the holidays for her baked goods. Arlene had a passion for gardening. She was a talented knitter and she also enjoyed spinning wool. She shared this talent and her love with her family. She made Seahawks hats, baby blankets, and booties for her grandchildren.
Arlene passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020, in Puyallup Washington. Her family would like to thank friends, family, and caregivers.
Mountain View Memorial Park will be handling her arrangements.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mountain View Memorial Park
3016 Kalmia Ave
Boulder, CO 80301
3034424448
