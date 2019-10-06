|
Wanda Catherine Bell Cook A resident of Puyallup Washington for 79 years Wanda, age 103, completed her journey on Earth Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Wanda was born Aug 22, 1916 in Loveland Oklahoma to parents George and Maggie Ennis. In 1940 she moved to Washington with husband Homer Cook, children Marlene and Gwen- daughter Cheryl born in Washington. Wanda was a homemaker, who enjoyed gardening until 95 years of age. Canning, baking and sewing were other pleasures. Most remember Wanda as being; soft spoken, honest, loving, generous, and always smiling. Her biggest love was her family. Wanda and Homer's legacy extends to 47 descendants including; 3 children, 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband Homer of 60 years, parents and two brothers. She leaves behind her daughter Marlene Andersen, son Gwen (Geoina) Cook, daughter Cheryl Nikolao, sister Laverta (Charley) Burns, all 44 of her combined grandchildren who reside in Washington and California, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Although we will miss her terribly, we are glad that the angels have shown her the way to Heaven. Celebration of life memorial October 19, 2019 2-6pm at Puyallup Eagles.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 6, 2019