|
|
Arlene Stroh Arlene Stroh wife of John Stroh for 63 years went to see her Lord on Sept 27th at the age of 84. She was surrounded by her entire Family. Son Jeff (Wife Jodi) Daughter Shawn (Husband Tim), Son Michael (Liz) and Daughter Kelly (Doug). Grandchildren Bryan, Sarah, Tim, Rachele, Ryan, Conner, Leigha, Carson & Cole in loving respect for a gracious Grandmother. Arlene graduated from Cleveland High School in Seattle, WA in 1954. Husband John graduated from Puyallup High School in 1955. They met at the Old Spanish Dance Hall in Midway South Seattle in early 1956. They eloped to Coeur d'Alene ID in August of 1956 and joined hands in Marriage. After a brief stay in Ellensburg for College, they returned to Seattle & then Puyallup for work and their Children's education who all graduated from Puyallup High School. Arlene was involved in PTA as Vice President at Maplewood Grade School & assisted in Boy Scouts and Brownies with her Children. She retired after 28 years from Weyerhauser Corporate and was a Sales Representative for the Container Board Division in Federal Way WA. She has extended family & friends and in-laws Larry & Dianne Pletcher & their Children. Her siblings include sister Patricia, brother Charles and brother Ronny who passed years earlier in life. Arlene was loved and respected by all people young & old whom she encountered in life and wherever her ventures took her. The Lord took her too early from us. But he received an outstanding gift from earth and all who knew her. She requested a Private Ceremony that only involves her Family in Celebration of her Life & Faith.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 13, 2019