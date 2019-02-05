Home

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery in the Visitation Chapel
Arlene Veronica Poch


Arlene Veronica Poch Obituary
Arlene Veronica Poch Received her wings on January 23rd, 2019. Arlene was born on April 19th 1930 in Bowman, ND to Roney and Veronica Schaff. She married Robert Poch on August 6th 1949 and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage before he passed. Arlene enjoyed very many activities over the course of her life. Not only being a wife and mom she was a PTA President and a gourmet cook. She enjoyed golfing and being a member of the women's club at Elks Allenmore and also served as their president. She was a self taught painter and created so very many Christmas center pieces over the years. She was amazing. Mom was preceded in death by her husband Robert and her daughter Lia. She is survived by her son Mark (Darlene) daughter Sandy (Scott), 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 2 new great grandchildren on the way. Services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in the Visitation Chapel on February 8th 2019 at 11am. Visit the Piper Morley website for remembrances.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 5, 2019
