News Tribune (Tacoma) Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mountain View Funeral Home
4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
(253) 584-0252
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Garden Chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home
Lakewood, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Wakefield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Wakefield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Wakefield Obituary
Arlene E. Wakefield Arlene Wakefield, 104, wife of the late Robert S Wakefield, passed away peacefully at home on September 10. She is survived by her children: Judy (Ralph) Leonard, Ruth (Charlie) Fahl, and Wayne Wakefield, 5 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. A memorial will be held Monday, September 16, at 11am, in the Garden Chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home in Lakewood. Memorials may be made to Eastern Star Charities, Tyler Chapter. More information can be found on the Mountain View website.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mountain View Funeral Home
Download Now