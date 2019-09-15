|
Arlene E. Wakefield Arlene Wakefield, 104, wife of the late Robert S Wakefield, passed away peacefully at home on September 10. She is survived by her children: Judy (Ralph) Leonard, Ruth (Charlie) Fahl, and Wayne Wakefield, 5 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. A memorial will be held Monday, September 16, at 11am, in the Garden Chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home in Lakewood. Memorials may be made to Eastern Star Charities, Tyler Chapter. More information can be found on the Mountain View website.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 15, 2019