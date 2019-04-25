Armis Mae Walters Our beloved mother, Armis Walters, age 91, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on April 17th, 2019 after a brief illness. Born Armis Mae Gilmore, November 11th, 1927 in North Dakota, she spent much of her childhood in Randle, WA before moving to Tacoma where she met the love of her life Leslie Ray (Pete) Walters. Married 54 years, they had 5 children, 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Armis devoted her life to loving and caring for her family. Her hobbies included writing, gardening and baking, and the holidays were always made special. She loved nothing more than going to all the kids sporting events and never missed a game if she could help it. She was a dedicated Seahawks and Mariners fan. Her beautiful, loving presence will continue to shine through her adoring family and she will be deeply missed by all. She was preceded in death by her husband Pete and daughter Charlene Summers. She is survived by four children: Sharon Robinson, Linda Hostetter (David), Gordy Walters (Janice), Wayne Walters (Sue) and all of her beloved grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on April 27th, 2pm at Rainier View Christian Church 12305 Spanaway Loop Road, Tacoma, WA 98444.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 25, 2019