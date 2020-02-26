|
Arnold Thompson Sr. In loving memory of Arnold A. Thompson, Sr. He was born on October 27, 1938 in Tacoma, WA and passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his children on February 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by the love of his life Erika of 44 years, son Archie, father Armand, Sr., mother, Cora and brother Jack. He was such a wonderful father to his nine children, Bill, Renee (Verne), Bernie (Bo Un), Archie (Ute), Arnie, Jr., Tom (Patti), Eric (Darci), Heidi (Eric), and Lyla (Jim). He was blessed with many grandchildren, Nicole, Shelly, Robbie, Angela, Derrick, Sylvia, Sam, Matt, Breezie, Tim, TJ, Brayden, Conner, Kaven, Keaton, Dustin, Emelia and Drew and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Bud and John and sister Judy. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Fir Lane Memorial Chapel, 924 176 th St. E, Spanaway, WA 98387.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 26, 2020