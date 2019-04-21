Resources More Obituaries for Art Broback Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Art Broback

Obituary Condolences Flowers Art Broback Art Broback died at his home on Henderson Bay on April 10th, surrounded by his family. Art was 88 years old. Arthur John Broback was born February 2, 1931, in Tacoma, Washington to Anna Refvik and John Broback. He was the only one of his seven siblings to be born in the United States. His father and eldest brother, Mons, were the first of his family to immigrate from Norway coming through Ellis Island. His brother, Bert, his mother, and his four sisters, Ida (Sustad), Marie (Storset), Alfhild (Lee), and Dagnie (DeNoma), followed shortly thereafter coming through Halifax, Nova Scotia. Art's parents bought a 20 acre farm in 1931 on Bridgeport Way in University Place. Art grew up on the farm, later known to UP residents as "Broback's field" and now the site of the UP Town Center. He had fond memories of living on the farm, picking plums, peas, and raising pigs and calves. In 1938, Art's brothers, Bert and Mons, borrowed $750 and bought an abandoned boatyard at the Port of Tacoma and started the Pacific Boat Building Company. It was a family affair, with Art's father setting up a cabinet shop in the boatyard, and his two older sisters, Dagnie and Marie handling the books. Art spent his days with them in the boatyard, trying to be helpful, even when he was pretty little. Art attended University Place Elementary and one vivid memory he shared was when George Curtis, principal at the time, asked all the third graders to come out into the schoolyard to watch the Narrows Bridge collapse. Art graduated from Clover Park High School. He earned a BA in Business Administration from Pacific Lutheran College (now PLU) in 1952 where he served as student body president. He pursued additional graduate studies at the University of Washington. It was at the UW where he met the love of his life, Jan. Art and Jan married in 1953 and recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Art was a devoted husband. Both he and Jan felt their greatest accomplishment was raising a family that loved and supported each other. Art was a proud veteran. He distinguished himself by serving in the Active Duty Navy during the Korean War on board the Destroyer USS Richard B Anderson and the Seaplane Tender USS Corson, rising to the rank of Lieutenant before transitioning to the Naval Reserves. Lt Commander Art Broback retired with honors from the US Naval Reserves in 1976. After his active service, Art and Jan settled in University Place so they could be close to family. Art started Broback Construction in the early 1960's. He was a prolific builder, constructing homes and office buildings throughout Tacoma and University Place. He started AJ Broback Real Estate Company, and worked as a real estate broker, most recently working in partnership with his daughter Heidi, until the day he died. Art was part of the fabric of University Place. He served his community as the President of University Place School Board, President of the University Place Rotary, on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and on the Tacoma Economic Development Board. Art served two terms in the House of Representatives for the State of Washington from 1983-85 and again in 1991-93. Art was unfailingly steadfast and loyal. He often helped friends, family, and the people he employed. He was an industrious man. Whether he was restoring a car, crafting a cedar-strip kayak, building a house, or teaching his children and grandchildren how to snow and water ski, he was always working on a project. Even at 87, Art could be found driving heavy equipment or his numerous trucks. He especially loved taking his grandkids for rides on his machinery. The project of which Art was most proud was the home he built on Henderson Bay. The home was designed by his son, Steve, and Art worked with his nephew Karman and his son-in-law Rob to build the home. For those who have visited, it is truly a work of Art. Art is survived by his wife, Jan, their children and their spouses, (Steve and Saralee Broback, Heidi and Rob Rowntree, Becky and Mark Conolly, Shelley and Tim Northrop, and Jill and Ben Tsu). He is also survived by his loving grandchildren: John, Hanna, Peter, Justin, Danika, Mac, Will, Anna, Aidan, and Ashley. A celebration of his life will be held later in May. In lieu of flowers, Art would like donations to be made to the University Place Historical Society (uphistoricalsociety.org)

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 21, 2019