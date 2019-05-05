|
Art Broback Art Broback died at his home on Henderson Bay on April 10th, surrounded by his family. Art was 88 years old. Please join us as we celebrate his life on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 12pm - 3pm at the Environmental Services Building, 9850 64th St W, University Place, WA. In lieu of flowers, Art would like donations to be made to the University Place Historical Society (uphistoricalsociety.org). You can view his previously published obituary on the News Tribune web site or at https://www.newtacoma.com/obituary/arthur-broback
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 5, 2019