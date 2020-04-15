Arthur D. Johnson Art, 73, passed away at home in Tacoma on March 7, 2020. Born in Clinton, IA, Art was adopted at age nine with his sister Victoria by a wonderful couple, Duane and Barbara Johnson of Kiron, IA. After graduation from Odebolt High School in 1964, he joined the US Marine Corp. He served as an engineer/equipment operator in Vietnam, excavating the runways for the planes to bring our troops in. After his tour he was stationed in Yuma Arizona where he met his best friend, Donald (Rocko) Anker, also a marine from Key Center, Washington. Art knew that he didn't want to be an Iowa farmer. His parents had taken Art and his sister to the World's Fair in Seattle in 1962. He fell in love with our state and upon discharge, Donald invited Art to Key Center. He met his first wife and had a son, Jeffrey, and adopted his wife's daughter, Francine. Art served as a Pierce County Sheriff at that time. After a medical retirement he bought the 19 th Hole Tavern in Tacoma. He remarried in 1990 to his wife, Kathi. Art loved to drive logging trucks. He drove for many owners, but Jerry Kauppila in Gig Harbor was the only one he called his friend. He is preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Leva; and nephew, Brian Stull of NE. Art is survived by his wife, Kathi; sister, Vicky of NE; son, Jeff; daughter, Francine of CA; stepsons, Aaron and Kevin (Becci); seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and his niece, Debbie (Matt) of NE. At Arts request there will be no service. RIP my love until we meet again.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 15, 2020.