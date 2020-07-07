1/
Arthur D. Metz
Arthur D. Metz, USAF SMSgt (Ret.) 5/4/1945 - 6/16/2020 SMSgt Metz passed away at his home in Spanaway, WA on Tuesday, June 16th. A Veteran of the United States Air Force, SMSgt Metz served 26 years of Active Service and served in the Bethel School District's Transportation Dept. until his retirement. A native of Mannington, WV, Art was an avid outdoorsman, conservationist, and sports enthusiast. Art will always be remembered for his sense of humor, dry wit, and support for his community. He is survived by his sons, Aaron and Shawn, and his beloved Grandson, Christian. There will be a casual celebration of life at the family home, located at 22504 34th ave ct E in Spanaway, at 1 pm on Saturday, July 11th.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 7, 2020.
