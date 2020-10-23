Dr. Arthur H. Forsyth, Jr.
September 30, 2020
University Place, Washington - Gentleman. Trusted advisor. Quick-witted. Jack-of-all-trades. Jokester. Friend. Those are just a sample of words that describe the man known as Doc, Pop, Dad and Art. Dr. Arthur Hewey Forsyth, Jr., a long-time resident of Lewis and Pacific counties, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 30, 2020 at his daughter's, Deborah Valadez, home in University Place, WA. He was 98 years old.
Art was a member of many clubs and organizations during his lifetime, including the Masonic Lodge, Afifi Temple of the Shriners Club, The Royal Order of Jesters, the Centralia/Chehalis Elks Club, the Lewis/Pacific Dental Society and the Mayflower Society.
There will be a family graveside gathering, and a celebration of his life is being planned for Summer 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Art's name to the Shriner's Hospital for Children
.