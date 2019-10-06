|
Arthur Kenneth "Ken" Behling Nov. 2, 1936 - Sept. 5, 2019 Arthur Kenneth "Ken" Behling was born in Tacoma, WA. He died peacefully at Providence Hospital in Everett. His longtime partner was by his side. He graduated at Clover Park High School in 1955. He entered the army and was discharged in 1957. He did commercial fishing for a few years. After coming from Alaska, he worked for himself and built his own company, Ken Behling, Inc. He worked as a General Contractor for five decades. He had extensive experience in commercial, multi-family and residential production spec homes and custom homes. He was an active Real Estate Investor at the Snohomish, Island, King and Pierce Counties up until his death. He enjoyed doing what he was doing, that is, real estate deals. He was an avid fisherman. He would say" fishing is like returning to birth and nature". He liked working out at the gym playing racquetball. He had a great sense of humor and likes telling jokes. He was good natured and always maintained a positive attitude. He would always say" I put out fires everyday". He was a good mentor and would share his real estate experience with others. He was also a very good cook. He was a very special and extraordinary man and I will cherish the memories and the lessons in life that he has imparted. He is survived by his longtime partner, Miriam, his son Mark, stepsisters, Shirley, Nancy, Joyce, Janice and Linda and cousins, Beverly, Sandy, Diane and Lowell. You are the love of my life- Sweetheart. Until we are together again.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 6, 2019