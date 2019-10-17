|
Arthur R. Franklin lll With deepest sorrow, Arthur R. Franklin lll, also known as Bobby, 36, our most cherished and beloved son, brother, family member, best friend, avid music lover, musician, poet, and songwriter, peacefully passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. He is survived by his mother Angelena (Angie) Franklin, sister Ophelia Franklin, grandmother Dorothy Arnott, his father Arthur R. Franklin Jr. and many, many family members and friends. A service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, October 19, starting at noon, at his mother's home, 3130 Pear St SE, Olympia, 98501. For more information please contact Angie at (360) 561-1951. Arthur was born at Fort Bragg, NC, moved to Lacey and graduated from North Thurston High. He attended Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma and Portland Community College. From an early age he loved to sing and play music on his violin and cello. He was a creative person who wrote poetry and read it with friends and strangers. He was fluent in French, started a band, the Milk Bandits, in Portland, OR, where he lived until he died. He was beloved by his friends and family because he was such a caring, loving, genuine person. Arthur struggled throughout his life with depression, which lead to his early death. The world is a better place because he was here.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 17, 2019