Arthur L Taggart was born 1940 in Nebraska, to Louis and Elizabeth (nee Warner) Taggart. Called Lonnie by his family, LT by his friends, he grew up with 3 sisters and 2 brothers on a farm near Chambers, a village located in the Sand Hills of Holt County. He developed a love of animals and was adept at handling them, even engaging in a little bronc riding in his teens. His senior class had only 15 boys so their football team was not the usual 11 players, but the 9 they did field played with enthusiasm and he loved the sport all his life. He didn't like to be idle, always finding something useful to do to keep busy. Football season was about the only time he sat still for any length of time, watching his favorite teams, and especially the Huskers. After graduation from Chambers H.S. he joined the Air Force and spent the next 22 years serving proudly at bases around the country and a few overseas. One of his earliest assignments took him to Paine Field near Everett where he met Anne Hardin, a student nurse who became his wife of 56 years. He is survived by Anne, their daughters Erin and Tara, Erin's son Rick Kercher, and his brother Thomas (called Butch) Taggart. Lonnie spent his years in the AF as a heavy equipment operator, but was also qualified in roads and grounds. His experience in the latter made him an expert at maintaining grounds and golf courses on air bases stateside, which made his own lawns the envy of his neighbors. He spent many hours keeping runways clear of snow in Washington, New Jersey, and Wyoming. He spent a year in Viet Nam at the height of that conflict, saw Bob Hope perform, and once ceded a bulldozer he was operating to a cobra that rode a blade full of tree limbs and dirt right into the cab. He said "if that snake wanted my dozer that bad, he could just have it." He bailed out of the moving dozer, which eventually ran into a large stump and stalled, no harm done to man, machine, or snake. He was at Tan Son Nhut Air Base during the Tet offensive and came home exhausted and quiet, as so many Viet Nam veterans did. In 1971 he went to Thailand for another yearlong assignment overseas. In 1979 he hung up his AF blues for good, and soon after found work on Ft Lewis as a building maintenance mechanic. He learned skills in that job that made him even handier than he was already. After another 20 plus years of service he retired again and devoted most of his time to maintaining his yard and tinkering on various home and car maintenance projects. Lonnie passed away September 1, 2020, after a short last illness. His passing leaves a huge gap in his family. No service is planned at this time due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice
is suggested.