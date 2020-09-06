Arthur W. Beyette July 20,1923 - August 11, 2020 Arthur W. Beyette passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020 at the age of 97. Art was born & raised in Stockton, CA on a farm. After graduation, he joined the Army Air Corp in 1941 serving as a pilot in WWII flying a Douglas A-20 Havoc (a light bomber fighter aircraft). On Art's last mission, he was shot down & crash landed in the jungles of New Guinea, avoiding capture by crawling through the jungle for 6 days until he reached an air strip where the Americans found him. Art was personally awarded the Silver Star by General Douglas MacArthur & received the Air Metal for his numerous missions. Art married Beverly Jean Holmes after the war & shared their life together for 52 years before her death in 1996. Together they traveled extensively & raised 5 children- Pam Beyette Hamilton (Michael), Leslie Macdonald (Craig), Bonnie Eaton (Robert), Daniel Beyette (Carole), Vincent Beyette (Ruth) along with grandchildren Kelley, Lindsey, Chad, Jamie, Pierce, Christopher & Marlon along with 8 great grandchildren & 2 great great grandchildren. Art's career spanned over 27 years with Sears Roebuck In top management in the US and in Canada where he was on the team to open Simpson Sears across Canada. Art married Joan Taft in 2003 & they spent 12 wonderful years together traveling & enjoying life in Tacoma with family & friends until her death in 2015. Art embraced Joan's wonderful family- Suzie McClellan (Bob), Claudia Hansen (Eric), Craig Taft (Pam) along with 9 step grandchildren who were all very special to Art, along with numerous step great grandchildren. A celebration of Art's life is tentatively planned for the summer of 2021 when social distancing will be past us. Remembrances can be made to the Mary Bridge Foundation- Kara Elizabeth Taft Endowment, or your favorite charity
.