Resources More Obituaries for Arthur Woodruff Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Arthur "Woody" Woodruff

Obituary Condolences Flowers Arthur "Woody" Woodruff Arthur "Woody" Woodruff was born in 1920 in a house on the beach at Brown's Point. His world has always revolved around that salt water. At 19 he started deck handing on the Peter Foss in Commencement Bay. He went into the Coast Guard in World War II. He worked tugs on the Columbia River repairing the Grand Coulee Dam and worked the Columbia Bar on the buoy tender the Manzanita. The GI Bill enabled him to earn his harbor pilots license for the Puget Sound Waters. He started working at McNeil Island Federal Penitentiary as a boat skipper in 1950. He ended his career there as the Marine Supervisor in charge of the boats and docks and island perimeter. He had a marine shipyard where boats and docks were built and repaired. Woody retired in 1975 and two days later started as a ferry skipper for 15 years on the Steilacoom, Anderson, Ketron run. He meet his beloved wife Sallie on that Steilacoom dock in 1952 and they never lived less than a mile from that dock on the bay. They loved to ski, and boat, and hike, and dance, and travel, and trailered through life. Woody's friends were always an important part of his life. Such fun times. A thank you to Keith Forman for being such a good friend and introducing Woody to so many great men. Thank you to John & Nikki owners and the staff of the Top Side Coffee Cabin for a great friendship and providing the welcoming gathering spot for ALL of Steilacoom. The Steilacoom Community Center for being the friendly hub of activities in this small town. Thank you Mike Litz for being the kingpin in a most charming neighborhood. Also a thank you to Hospice and the VA. Woody was preceded in death by the love-of-his-life Sallie in 2014. His dear sister Dorothy preceded him in death, as well as so many relatives and so many friends along the way. He is survived by his daughters Marsha and Marla. And grandchildren: Michael, Stephanie, Cody, and Casey. Their spouses and his two great-grandchildren. We all wish you safe journey on your voyage from this earth. You are remembered as an amazing man always loving life and family and friends and your thirst for knowledge. You always learned "something" new every single day. You and your jokes will be truly missed. May your ship find safe harbor on this your last voyage from earth. And in that harbor may you and Sallie and friends be dancing to those big band tunes.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries