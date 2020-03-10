|
|
Ashoke Menon Ashoke Menon, aged 71, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully on Feb. 26,2020. He lived in Gig Harbor, WA and is survived by his loving family, his wife Kris, 5 children - Rahul (Arianne), Rohini, Blaine, Teyj, and Tahra, 3 grandchildren - Connor, Elliott, and Maddox, parents-in-law Jim and Diane Corkish, 2 siblings - Ahalya (Prem) and Anil (Mini) and 2 brothers-in-law Kevin (Darin) and Wayne (Michele), as well as extended family and countless friends in the US, India, and around the world, who will miss him greatly. With his wife, Ashoke founded IGNITE NATION, a company that establishes mentorship programs in schools nationwide, empowering students and faculty to create a culture of positivity, leadership, and excellence. Ashoke was passionate about helping others to succeed. We love you, Ashoke (Dad, Achen, Papa, Bob, Baba, Ashokemama, Babetta, Papashoke, Mr. Menon)!
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 10, 2020