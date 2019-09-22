|
Audrey Arlene Kupfer Born January 27, 1940, Brainerd, Minnesota to Carise and Alma Reece Brusseau. Audrey joined her parents and eight siblings, four sisters and four brothers, in heaven, September 15, 2019. Audrey is survived by husband of 59 years, Donald, three children, Brian (Beverly), Valerie Collins (Edward) and Darren (Darlene). Four grandchildren and three great grand children. A graveside service will be held at 11am Monday September 23, Gethsemane Catholic Cemetery, 37600 Pacific Hwy. S, Federal Way, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 22, 2019