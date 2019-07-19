Barbara Adams Barbara was born on September 6, 1928, in Winchester, Virginia. She graduated from Elmira College in New York in 1950. Following college, she worked as a Research Assistant at the Sloan-Kettering Institute for cancer research in New York City. While in New York, she married her husband, Eugene B. Adams, where they welcomed their son, David. After relocating to California in 1959, Barbara served as Director of Volunteers at Santa Monica Hospital Medical Center for 16 years. In 1979, she and her husband moved to Tacoma. She helped organize the start of a volunteer program with the newly opened Hospice of Tacoma, ultimately becoming their full time Director of Volunteers for eight years. She was also a longtime volunteer at Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity. Survivors include her son, David Bond Adams, of California, and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's Memorial Episcopal Church, where she was an active member, or to Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity. Barbara will be interred in Winchester, Virginia. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, at 3:00 pm, at St. Luke's Memorial Episcopal Church, 3615 N. Gove St., Tacoma.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 19, 2019