Barbara Ann Davidson Barbara Ann Davidson passed away on April 29, 2020 in her Tacoma home. She was born Dec. 7, 1936 to John and Ruth Parish at their family farm near Twin Falls, Idaho. After attending a country school she graduated from Twin Falls High School in the class of 1955. She studied music at the University of Idaho, University of Oregon and Northwest Christian College where she received a B.A. degree in 1959. Barbara married Roger Davidson in 1959. The family moved to Tacoma in 1971, where Roger served as pastor of the First Christian Church for 24 years. Barbara was a strong and valued partner in ministry. Barbara is survived by Roger, sons John (Denise), Jeffrey (Ruth), seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Her family and many friends will miss her love, infectious laughter, and beautiful red hair. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Please see a full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 17, 2020.