Barbara Ann Sada
Barbara Ann Sada Barbara Ann Sada, 89, passed away August 9, 2020 and was laid to rest on August 14, 2020 at Fir Lane Memorial Park and Funeral in Spanaway, Washington. She was married for 51 years to Horace T. Sada until his death in 2000. She is also preceded in death by one son, Steven E. Sada, Sr and her sister Grace Miller. She is survived by three children, Marty (Harriet), Myra and Trevin (Angel), 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a beautiful loving woman and will be missed by all.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 16, 2020.
