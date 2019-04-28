Barbara Ann Balcaitis Barbara Ann Balcaitis passed away peacefully on April 16th surrounded by her three children Sara, Stephanie and Martin Balcaitis in Seattle at the age of 72. Born to Dolores and Donald MacLean in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was one of seven children and the family settled in Puyallup. Barbara attended the University of Washington and shortly after found her way to the sunny shores of California. While working at the San Francisco Chronicle, Barbara met her future husband Marty. After travels in central California, Barbara and Marty settled in Roseville California to raise their three children. After Marty's death, Barbara began work for the Sacramento Bee, which started her life-long affair with the newspaper industry. A few years later she moved her family back to Puyallup to be closer to family. Barbara worked for The News Tribune for more than 20 years in an incredibly successful career in advertising sales. During her tenure, Barbara was proud to not only provide jobs but guidance and opportunity to a group of women who flourished under her direction. For years she volunteered and served on the board with the RAGS For Riches artist gala to benefit the YWCA services in Tacoma. True to her amazingly persevering spirit, all of Barbara's children graduated college and have continued onto success in their fields. An avid lover of board games, card games and puzzles, and when not cheering on her beloved Seahawks, Barbara could often be found solving crosswords or finding her next victim for a round of cards. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Marty, sister Bonnie and brother Jeffrey. She is survived by her children and five grandchildren. Services will be held at Powers Funeral home in Puyallup. May 5th, 2pm with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the COPD Foundation.

