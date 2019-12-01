|
Barbara Dybdahl Barbara Jean Dybdahl passed away peacefully at home November 14, 2019. Daughter of Melcer and Bertha Larson, who immigrated from Norway and Sweden and then settled in the Cromwell area of Gig Harbor. Barbara graduated from Peninsula High School Class of 1952. Shortly after she met the love of her life. Ken, who she married and settled in the Kopachuck area where she lived the entirety of her life. The family spent many years on the Cowlitz River near Packwood fishing and hunting. Barbara was the last of eleven siblings. She is survived by her husband of 61 years. Ken and son Ken Jr. Rest in Peace.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 1, 2019