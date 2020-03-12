|
|
Barbara McNellis Born August 29th, 1935 in Olympia Washington Barbara Elaine McNellis passed away in her home in Lacey Washington on February 3rd, 2020 at the age of 84. Barb grew up in Boston Harbor, WA and graduated from Holy Names Academy in Seattle. She worked nearly 30 years in the medical field as a transcriptionist at Western Clinic in Tacoma and in Gig Harbor where she lived for many years. Barb enjoyed traveling around the Pacific Northwest and Montana in her motorhome with her husband, Tom. She especially enjoyed fly fishing on the beautiful rivers in Idaho, Montana and in Bend Oregon. During her retirement years, they would spend time in the warmth of Yuma Arizona. Barbara was compassionate and generous, smart and funny. She really enjoyed parties and family gatherings and was a joy to be around. Barbara is survived by her son Jeff (Buck) Haywood (Tammy), grandchildren Chad Haywood and Ashley Haywood of Gig Harbor, Stepsons Mike McNellis (Linda) of Gig Harbor, John McNellis (Susan) of Gig Harbor, Steve McNellis (Ava) of Port Orchard and Joe McNellis (Pam) of Gig Harbor. She is also survived by her sisters Bea Sweeny (Bill) of Seattle, Betsy Booth of Lacey, Kathy Tyner (Jim) of Toledo WA and stepsister Brenda Sullivant of Lawton, Oklahoma and several members of her extended family. She is preceded in death by her husband Tom McNellis, parents Laurence Booth and Muriel Dewar, stepfather Fred Dewar, stepsister Sandra Harris and stepson Tom McNellis Jr. A funeral service will be held at 9:00AM Friday March 13th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 812 Bowker Street SE, Lacey, WA. A reception will immediately follow at The Thurston Co. Fair Grounds Expo Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 12, 2020